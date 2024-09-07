BJP MLA Raja Singh Spits Venom Again, Urges Hindus to Boycott Halal Products

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh has stirred controversy by appealing to Hindus to boycott halal products during the Ganesh Festival. Singh, who has been a vocal critic of halal products for an extended period, reiterated his call for Hindus to refrain from purchasing these items.

In his statement, Singh claimed that organizations issuing halal certification for products receive payments from the companies producing these goods. He alleged that these funds are used to support terrorism, asserting that halal products are part of a larger conspiracy by terrorist groups to profit during Hindu festivals.

Singh’s remarks have sparked a debate over the intersection of religion and commerce, with critics accusing him of spreading divisive rhetoric. His appeal is part of a broader campaign against halal products that Singh and his supporters have been championing, which they argue undermines cultural and religious values.

The controversy surrounding Singh’s statement has drawn attention from various quarters, including political opponents and community leaders, who are calling for a more nuanced and respectful dialogue on religious and economic issues.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions and the challenges of navigating religious sensitivities in a diverse society.