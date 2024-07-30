BJP MLA urges to merge Komaram Bheem Asifabad district with Maharashtra if funds not allocated

Hyderabad: BJP Sirpur MLA Dr Palwai Harish Babu has urged for the merging of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district with Maharashtra if adequate funds were not allocated for its development.

During a debate on irrigation and civil supplies sectors in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, he emphasized the need to address the grievances of the district. Dr Babu urged the Legislature to establish a committee dedicated to the development of backward areas, tasked with studying and recommending solutions to alleviate the region’s backwardness.

Dr Babu also highlighted the importance of several projects, including the construction of the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella project at Tummidi Hatti, as well as the completion of the Jagannathpur and Aada projects. He called for the removal of silt from the P P Rao project to ensure water supply to 11,000 acres of Ayakattu land.

Criticizing the previous government for allegedly neglecting North Telangana by diverting water predominantly to South Telangana, Dr Babu demanded corrective measures.

Additionally, he requested the state government to pay Rs. 12 crore to the Forest Department for construction of several roads in the district.