BJP Telangana Hosts Mega Medical Camp on Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji’s 100th Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: A significant event unfolded today as a Free Mega Medical Camp was organized at Maidan-E-Ghadeer, Darulshifa, under the Charminar Assembly and Hyderabad Parliament Constituency. This initiative was held to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna, Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji.

The camp was organized by the BJP Medical Cell Telangana in collaboration with Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, and spearheaded by BJP Telangana senior leader Mir Firasath Ali Baqri. The event aimed to provide vital medical assistance to the local community.

The camp was inaugurated by Shri N. Bhaskar Rao, former Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including former Minister Shri Krishna Yadav, Dr. K. Bhaskar Rao (Co-Convenor, BJP Medical Cell Telangana State), Shri D. Gangadhar (AGM, Kamineni Hospital), Shri Yadagiri (PRO & Kamineni Camp Incharge), Shri Rajashekar (BJP Medical Cell Pharmacy), and other notable leaders such as Shri Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, Shri V. Pandu Yadav (District President, Golkonda District), Charminar Assembly Convener Shri S. Praveen Kumar, Shri Mohd Hashim Hussain, Shri Sridhar Yadav, Shri Satnarayan Venkatesh, Srimati Bhagvathi, and T. Veeramani.

During the event, the leaders actively engaged with patients, addressing their concerns and offering valuable advice for their medical needs. This initiative reflects the commitment of the organizers to community welfare, honoring the values and legacy of Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji.

BJP Telangana former state spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri expressed his gratitude to Kamineni Hospital for their invaluable contribution in making this camp a success.