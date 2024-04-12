BJP vows to transform old parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ms Madhavilatha, the BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Parliament constituency, has pledged to revitalise the old city, promising development equivalent to affluent areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills adjacent to Hyderabad.

Addressing a preparatory meeting held at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, on Wednesday evening, Ms Madhavilatha criticised the MIM for alleged injustices and irregularities in the region.

Glimpses of Hyd Loksabha Booth Karyakartas Meeting @ Exhibition Ground.

Ex MLC Senior Adv Sri @N_RamchanderRao Ji, BJP Telangana State Gen Sec Sri @KasamBJP Ji were chief guest and Parliament Incharge Sri @atluri_rama Ji, Golkonda Dist Pres. Sri @VPanduYadav1 Ji were present. pic.twitter.com/rS4G4GU0dF — Kompella Madhavi Latha (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Kompella_MLatha) April 11, 2024

She emphasised significance of BJP workers, highlighting their strength and courage in the face of challenges.

Ms Madhavilatha highlighted the party’s commitment to providing various schemes for minority women and expressed confidence in the Central Election Commission’s commitment to conducting fair elections.

Accusing the Congress of supporting Razakars and perpetuating injustices, Ms Madhavilatha asserted BJP’s determination to rewrite the history of the region, promising comprehensive development after decades of neglect.

She criticised the Congress for purportedly aligning with the MIM, while emphasising BJP’s vision to bridge the development gap between the old city and affluent neighbourhoods like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. “We will ensure that the old city receives the same level of development and attention as areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills,” reiterated Ms Madhavilatha.