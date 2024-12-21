“BJP’s Mir Firasath Ali Baqri Meets Telangana Home Secretary to Announce Free Medical Camp”

Hyderabad

The medical camp, organized as part of the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna and Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, is a collaborative initiative between Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, and the BJP Medical Cell Telangana.

Syed Mubashir21 December 2024 - 14:32
Hyderabad: Former BJP Telangana State Spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri met Telangana State Home Secretary Shri Ravi Gupta, IPS, at the Secretariat in Hyderabad to discuss the inauguration of a free medical camp scheduled for December 25, 2024.

This special event commemorates 100 years of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji’s legacy and reflects the BJP’s dedication to community welfare. The free medical camp aims to provide essential healthcare services to the public, marking a significant gesture of service and remembrance on this historic occasion.

