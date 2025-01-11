Black Boxes of Crashed Jeju Airplane Missing Final Four Minutes of Data, Authorities Report

South Korean authorities have reported that the black boxes from the Jeju Air Co. passenger plane involved in last month’s deadly crash are missing the final four minutes of data, complicating the ongoing investigation. The incident, which occurred on December 29, 2024, at Muan International Airport, resulted in the tragic loss of 179 lives.

Missing Data on Black Boxes Hampers Investigation

According to the analysis conducted by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), both the flight data recorder (FDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) from the B737-800 aircraft stopped recording approximately four minutes before the plane collided with a localiser structure. The crash occurred at 9:03 a.m. when the aircraft struck a concrete mound housing localiser equipment at the end of the runway.

The investigation revealed that the FDR and CVR ceased recording data at 8:59 a.m., just minutes before the catastrophic event, leaving investigators with a gap in the crucial final moments of the flight. This missing data has made it challenging to determine the precise circumstances leading to the explosion.

Investigators Turn to Other Sources of Evidence

Despite the lack of data from the black boxes, investigators have emphasized that the FDR and CVR are not the only sources of evidence. South Korean authorities are continuing to analyze other materials, including air traffic control records, video footage of the crash, and debris recovered from the site. The black box components were sent to the NTSB in Washington, D.C. for cross-verification to ensure the reliability of the data.

South Korea Excludes Senior Officials from Crash Investigation

In an effort to maintain fairness and objectivity in the investigation, South Korea’s transport ministry has excluded former and current senior officials from participating in the inquiry into the Jeju Air plane crash. Transport Minister Park Sang-woo announced that the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board, which is responsible for the investigation, would proceed without the involvement of figures with potential conflicts of interest.

Park also confirmed that data transcription of the cockpit voice recorder had been completed, and the separate flight data recorder had been transported to the United States for further analysis. Authorities remain committed to following international norms and domestic laws to ensure a transparent investigation into the cause of the tragic accident.

Ongoing Investigation into the Fatal Crash

The investigation continues as South Korean officials, who were dispatched to the NTSB in Washington, are set to return to Korea and resume their work at home. The results of the inquiry will provide crucial insights into the events leading up to the crash and the potential causes of the fatal incident involving the Jeju Air flight.