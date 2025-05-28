Blasting Ahead! Major Shift in SLBC Tunnel Strategy Recommended

Hyderabad: The Technical Committee appointed to review the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) Tunnel project has recommended that the government abandon the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) method at the inlet side and instead proceed with the Drilling and Blasting (D&B) technique.

The expert panel concluded that tunneling with TBM is unfeasible due to geological challenges and that only drilling and blasting can ensure safe and effective excavation.

Central Environmental Clearance Must Be Followed

The committee also emphasized that any excavation activities should strictly adhere to the guidelines and clearances issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. It stressed the importance of legal compliance during the execution of tunneling operations.

Advanced Surveys Recommended for Danger Zones

To enhance safety and precision in excavation:

The committee advised involving the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM) to assist in areas where workers are trapped or at risk.

It recommended a comprehensive geological survey by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) for a 50-meter danger zone inside the tunnel.

Timeline and Technical Deadlines Issued

The expert panel has set a detailed timeline for executing the recommendations:

Geo-technical testing inside the tunnel must be completed by May 30

A comprehensive survey report must be submitted by June 30

A complete action plan and design must be prepared by August

Cost Estimates and Revised Work Plan to Be Submitted

The committee further instructed the authorities to:

Estimate the total cost involved in switching to the Drilling and Blasting method

Obtain a revised execution schedule from the contractor Jayaprakash Associates, including the expected timeline for completion of all pending work

SLBC Tunnel Project: A Critical Link in Andhra Pradesh’s Irrigation Network

The SLBC project plays a vital role in channeling water from the Srisailam reservoir to drought-prone regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With these latest expert recommendations, the project may see faster progress and improved worker safety, especially in challenging geological conditions.