Man Dies After Falling into Open Nala During Heavy Rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred late Tuesday night in Suraram, Hyderabad, where a 40-year-old man, identified as K Padmarao, died after falling into an open nala during the heavy rainfall that lashed the city.

According to local sources, Padmarao accidentally slipped and fell into the nala, after which he was washed away by the strong water currents. Residents in the area immediately alerted the police about the incident.

Police Investigating the Circumstances of the Incident

The Suraram police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. They are also verifying whether the deceased was in an inebriated condition at the time of the fall, which could have contributed to the mishap.

Civic Concerns Over Open Drains in Hyderabad

This incident has once again raised concerns about open nalas and poor drainage infrastructure in Hyderabad, particularly during the monsoon season. Citizens and activists have repeatedly called for the covering of open drains to prevent such tragic accidents, especially during heavy rains.

Also Read: Heavy Rains Predicted in Tamil Nadu, Orange Alert Issued for Five Districts

Authorities Urged to Take Immediate Safety Measures

Following the incident, local residents have demanded urgent action from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to ensure safety around nalas, especially in densely populated residential areas. Proper fencing, signage, and timely maintenance are being emphasized to avoid further casualties during the upcoming rainy days.