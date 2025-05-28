Heavy Rains Predicted in Tamil Nadu, Orange Alert Issued for Five Districts

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu due to a low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast. This system is expected to intensify over the next 48 hours and move slowly northwards toward Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Orange Alert for Five Districts in Tamil Nadu

An Orange Alert has been issued for the ghat regions of Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, and Nilgiris districts, signaling a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised residents in these areas to stay alert and prepare for potentially disruptive weather conditions.

Rain Forecast for Other Districts

In addition to the orange alert areas, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Kanyakumari districts are also expected to experience heavy rain over the coming days. Authorities are monitoring the situation and have placed disaster response teams on high alert, especially in flood-prone zones.

96% Excess Rainfall Recorded So Far

Between March 1 and May 27, Tamil Nadu has recorded 96% excess rainfall, a significant deviation from normal trends. The southwest monsoon has arrived early this year, bringing relief from the scorching summer heat. According to IMD data, daytime temperatures in June are likely to remain below normal, thanks to persistent thunderstorm activity.

Chennai Prepares for Monsoon Season

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted a high-level review of monsoon preparedness in Chennai and surrounding areas. Focus was placed on the stormwater drain infrastructure and flood mitigation in vulnerable localities affected during last year’s northeast monsoon.

Nilgiris Hit by Heavy Rain, Residents Relocated

In Nilgiris district, heavy rainfall has already caused partial damage to 17 homes, prompting the relocation of 275 residents to temporary shelters. Relief measures were initiated swiftly, with Nilgiris MP A. Raja and Tamil Nadu Assembly Chief Whip K. Ramachandran visiting affected areas and distributing financial aid. Each impacted family received ₹8,000 from the government, and ₹10,000 personally contributed by A. Raja.

Rain Likely to Ease from June 1

The IMD forecasts a temporary break in rainfall activity from June 1 onward. Until then, residents across Tamil Nadu, especially in high-alert districts, are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions.