FIR filed against Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan for assault on ‘manager’

Kochi: An FIR has been registered against popular Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan after a complaint was lodged by his self-styled manager, Vipin Kumar, alleging assault. The incident reportedly took place at the actor’s apartment complex near Kochi, Kerala.

Complaint Claims Dispute Over Rival Actor’s Promotion

According to Kumar, the confrontation stemmed from Mukundan’s displeasure over his promotional work for another prominent actor, Tovino Thomas. Kumar has long been involved in managing social media accounts for several upcoming actors, including both Mukundan and Thomas.

Unni Mukundan Responds to Allegations

Responding to the allegations, Unni Mukundan denied any physical altercation but admitted to breaking Kumar’s sunglasses. He also stated that Kumar functions primarily as a film public relations officer (PRO) and not as his manager.

Police Begin Investigation After FIR Registration

Following the filing of the First Information Report (FIR), the police have initiated formal procedures and are preparing to question Mukundan regarding the incident.

FEFKA to Probe Allegation Internally

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), which represents 21 trade unions in the Malayalam film industry, has taken note of the situation and announced a separate internal investigation into the matter.

Unni Mukundan’s Career and Upcoming Projects

Unni Mukundan made his acting debut in a Tamil film in 2011, gaining major recognition with the Malayalam film “Mallu Singh” in 2012. He later achieved further success in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. His recent films, “Malikappuram” (2022) and “Marco” (2023), have elevated his status as a leading star.

Earlier this month, Mukundan announced plans to direct his first feature film, which will be a superhero movie. The project is to be produced by Gokulam Gopalan (Sree Gokulam Movies), co-produced by V C Praveen and Baiju Gopalan, and scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Filming is expected to begin next year after Mukundan completes his current Telugu film commitments.