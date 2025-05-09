Jammu Plunges into Darkness After Blasts and Sirens Trigger Panic

Jammu/Srinagar: Jammu city faced a second night of blackout on Friday after loud blasts were heard and sirens echoed across the region. The incidents occurred amid heightened tensions following India’s strike on terror hideouts in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

Drones Sighted Across Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot

Officials reported that drones were sighted over Jammu, Samba, and Punjab’s Pathankot district. Security forces engaged the aerial threats, which are suspected to have been launched from across the border.

Srinagar Locals Told to Switch Off Lights

In a rare measure, mosque loudspeakers in Srinagar were used to instruct residents to turn off lights as a precautionary step. The move reflected growing concerns of cross-border retaliation.

Omar Abdullah Appeals for Calm

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide updates, stating:

“Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am.”

He shared an image of a darkened Jammu city with the caption:

“Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city.”

He further urged citizens to remain indoors and avoid panic:

“It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu — please stay off the streets… we will get through this together.”

Indian Air Defence Intercepts Multiple Missiles

On Thursday, defence sources revealed that Indian air defence units intercepted at least eight missiles fired from Pakistan. The missiles were aimed at key locations including Jammu Airport (Satwari), Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia.

Comparison Drawn to Hamas Tactics

Defence sources likened the missile strategy to that of the Palestinian Hamas terror group, stating that the rockets used were “cheap” but meant to create disruption. All were reportedly neutralized.

Explosions Followed by Sirens and Power Cut

A sudden power outage followed two loud explosions in Jammu, believed to be caused by the interception of drones. Sirens were immediately activated to alert civilians to take shelter.

Strategic Installations Targeted

The aerial attacks appeared to target the strategic Jammu airport and surrounding defence installations, including those of the Army, Air Force, and paramilitary forces. Security remains on high alert.