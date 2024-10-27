Blaze Erupts at Hyderabad Cracker Shop, Stored Fireworks Intensify Fire

In Hyderabad’s Boggulkunta area near Abids, a major fire broke out at a cracker shop on Sunday evening, causing concern among local residents and businesses.

According to available information, fireworks stored in the wholesale shop ignited during the fire, significantly worsening the blaze.

Fire works at Abids… Very poor management by @revanth_anumula government.. Still now govt. not able to understand the basic duties and just playing divert politics pic.twitter.com/ssdwNajWq0 — saikumar deshavath (@Dsai_official) October 27, 2024

Firefighters swiftly deployed two fire tenders to the scene to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby establishments. The situation remains under close observation as emergency services work to fully contain the fire.