Blaze Erupts at Hyderabad Cracker Shop, Stored Fireworks Intensify Fire
In Hyderabad’s Boggulkunta area near Abids, a major fire broke out at a cracker shop on Sunday evening, causing concern among local residents and businesses.
According to available information, fireworks stored in the wholesale shop ignited during the fire, significantly worsening the blaze.
Firefighters swiftly deployed two fire tenders to the scene to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby establishments. The situation remains under close observation as emergency services work to fully contain the fire.