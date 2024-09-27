Bollywood’s Nawab Saif Ali Khan Calls Rahul Gandhi a Brave Politician (Video Goes Viral)

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, popularly known as the “Nawab” of the industry, has carved a special place in people’s hearts through his diverse roles. His iconic character “Langda Tyagi” from the film Omkara continues to resonate with audiences. Beyond his cinematic achievements, Saif Ali Khan is also an admirer of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

During the India Today Conclave, Saif Ali Khan praised Rahul Gandhi, stating that he is a brave and honest politician who knows how to effectively tackle criticism. Saif remarked, “What Rahul has done is truly remarkable.”

In a world full of Amitabh Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khans and Akshay Kumars, at least be a Saif Ali Khan. The bar is way too low.



pic.twitter.com/QOhblthJOe — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) September 26, 2024

When asked whom he considers the future of India among Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal, Saif stated that all three are brave politicians, but he found Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to bring about change particularly impressive.

Saif further mentioned that there was a time when people ridiculed Rahul Gandhi, but he has proven himself and silenced those criticisms through his hard work. This video has since gone viral on social media, where many are applauding Saif Ali Khan’s views.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammad also shared the video clip on her social media account, affirming that “Rahul Gandhi has indeed changed people’s perceptions through his dedication, and Saif Ali Khan’s statement is absolutely true.” The video is rapidly gaining traction and capturing public attention.