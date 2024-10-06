Bomb Threat Call at Tirupati Renigunta Airport Triggers Extensive Security Checks

Tirupati: A bomb threat call at Tirupati’s Renigunta Airport caused panic among authorities late last night. Officials at the airport received an anonymous call claiming that a bomb had been placed within the airport premises, prompting immediate action.

The airport authorities swiftly reported the matter to the Yerpedu Police Station. In response, police teams were deployed, and extensive security checks were conducted throughout the night to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

Security personnel thoroughly inspected the airport, covering all areas to rule out any potential threat. The police are continuing their investigation to trace the source of the call. While no explosive devices were found during the search, the authorities are treating the situation with utmost seriousness.

Passengers were reassured that the situation was under control, and flights resumed operations after the security sweep. The authorities have warned that hoax calls will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those responsible for such disruptive acts.