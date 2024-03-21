Breaking: ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrested Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday evening.

In the case of Delhi’s Excise Policy, immediately after the Delhi High Court’s denial of interim protection to the Aam Aadmi Party leader for providing transit protection, the ED officials with a search warrant had reached Kejriwal’s residence.

Kejriwal had already challenged the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court, but before any relief could be obtained from the Supreme Court, he was arrested by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate.

Prior to this, the Chief Minister had been summoned by the ED nine times, but he did not appear before the investigation agency on any summons.

Finally, the officials of the Enforcement Directorate themselves reached his residence to interrogate him and after a lengthy inquiry, the ED arrested him.