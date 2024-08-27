Breaking News | BRS MLC Kavitha Granted Bail, to Be Released from Jail After 5 Months

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has granted bail to BRS Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case.

A hearing on her bail application took place on Tuesday in the Supreme Court. During the hearing, the apex court granted her conditional bail.

It should be noted that Kavitha has been in Tihar Jail. Recently, her health deteriorated, and she was referred to AIIMS Delhi for treatment. After the medical examinations, she was sent back to jail. Kavitha has been in Tihar Jail for the past five months.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took her into custody on March 15 from her residence in Hyderabad. Prominent lawyer Mukul Rohatgi represented Kavitha in court.