Breaking News: Posters Stir Controversy in Front of Telangana Public Service Commission Office

A wave of controversy erupted today in front of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) office as protest posters appeared on the commission’s walls and gates. These posters, displaying sharp criticism, also emerged at the premises of the Telugu Academy in Nampally and Hyderguda.

Abdul Wasi4 October 2024 - 09:04
The posters featured harsh comments directed at the Telangana State Public Service Commission, accusing it of mishandling the recruitment process, particularly related to Group 1 posts. One of the most eye-catching posters was placed over the image of the Congress PCC President, adding to the political intrigue.

The Telugu Academy, whose textbooks are often regarded as reference material for competitive exams, also became a target of the protests. The posters urged candidates not to purchase the Academy’s books, citing a recent government statement in court that these materials were not considered reliable for competitive exams.

Additionally, at the TGPSC office, a striking poster claimed, “I am a dictator, I will not accept mistakes,” while others condemned the commission’s failure, especially regarding the preparation of Group 1 exam questions. One poster pointedly asked, “Why can’t the Telangana Public Service Commission even prepare 150 questions for Group 1?”

Unemployment in the state has been a major concern, and these posters criticize the commission for its alleged failures, stating that TGPSC’s errors have caused undue hardship for job-seeking candidates.

This incident reflects growing discontent among aspirants and raises questions about the functioning of the Telangana Public Service Commission, putting the state government under pressure to address these grievances. The posters, laden with accusations of incompetence, have sparked a political debate as the state moves closer to elections.

Abdul Wasi4 October 2024 - 09:04
