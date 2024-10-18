Breaking News: Supreme Court Orders Immediate Release of Mufti Salman Azhari

Delhi: The Supreme Court has ordered the immediate release of Mufti Salman Azhari, allowing him to come out of jail. Despite numerous arguments presented by the Gujarat government, the court has decided to grant him immediate relief.

Mufti Salman Azhari had already been granted bail in three cases filed by the Gujarat police, but he was in custody under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act. He has been held in jail for the past 10 months. Today, the Supreme Court canceled his detention under PASA, leading to his release from Vadodara jail.

*Alhamdulillah*

Mufti Salman Azhari Granted Bail From Supreme Court Today pic.twitter.com/ysLoKTMoQy — 𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙡 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝘼𝙨𝙞𝙢 𝙍𝙞𝙖𝙯 👑 (@RealTmAsimRiaz) October 18, 2024

Mufti Salman Azhari is a well-known religious scholar, and his supporters had repeatedly demanded his release. His arrest faced public criticism, and several social organizations raised their voices for his freedom.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Mufti Salman Azhari’s supporters expressed their joy and declared his release a victory for justice. It is anticipated that he will resume his activities and maintain contact with his followers after his release.

The release of Mufti Salman marks a significant turning point in an important legal and social matter, indicating that the quest for justice within the judiciary continues.