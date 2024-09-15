Hyderabad

Breaking News | Suspicious Bag Found Near CM Revanth Residence in Jubilee Hills

Tension gripped Jubilee Hills this morning after a suspicious bag was discovered near the residence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Abdul Wasi
2,323 2 minutes read
Hyderabad: Tension gripped Jubilee Hills this morning after a suspicious bag was discovered near the residence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The incident occurred near CM Reddy’s home, sparking immediate concern among the local authorities and security personnel.

The Chief Security Wing officers, upon being alerted to the situation, swiftly took charge and seized the suspicious bag for further investigation. Security forces were immediately mobilized, and a strict security cordon was put in place around the CM’s residence to ensure his safety and that of the surrounding area.

The bag, whose contents are yet to be disclosed, raised alarms due to its proximity to the Chief Minister’s residence. A large police contingent was deployed at the scene, reinforcing the already tight security arrangements in the high-profile area.

While there is no confirmation yet regarding the nature of the bag or any potential threats, police officials have confirmed that all necessary precautions are being taken, and the situation is under control.

An investigation is currently underway, and further updates are expected from the police and security officials soon.

