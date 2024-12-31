Breaking News: Telangana High Court Expresses Anger Over Hydra Demolitions at Khajaguda Lake

The Telangana High Court has raised concerns over Hydra’s demolitions at Khajaguda Lake, questioning the legality of demolishing properties within the FTL and buffer zone. Read more on the court’s strong reaction.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court has expressed strong discontent over the recent demolition drive carried out by Hydra in the Khajaguda Lake area, questioning the legality of the operation. The court raised concerns about the demolition’s impact on properties within the FTL (Flooded Tank Level) and buffer zone and whether proper evidence was provided to justify the actions.

During the hearing, the court queried the authorities, asking, “How can you claim that these properties fall within the FTL boundary without providing any supporting evidence?” The petitioner presented all the necessary documents, raising further doubts about the legal basis of the demolitions.

Also Read: Big Breaking News: Hydra Demolished Over 20 Shops in Khajaguda: Video

The court also questioned the execution of the demolitions without proper verification of the FTL and buffer zone limits. “How can demolitions happen without knowing the exact boundaries of the FTL or buffer zone?” it asked, emphasizing the need for clear and accurate information before taking such drastic measures.

In response, the court instructed that the Commissioner be informed to halt the demolitions, saying, “If the demolitions continue despite being instructed otherwise, I will take action accordingly.” Justice Lakshman added, “If such incidents repeat, serious action will be taken against Commissioner Ranganath.”

However, the court clarified that the petitioner, following GHMC rules, cannot construct structures without official permission. Justice Lakshman also stated that any temporary structures built by the petitioner should be removed within 24 hours.

The court’s remarks highlight the growing concerns over the demolitions and the need for proper legal procedures, clear documentation, and a more transparent approach to urban planning in the city. The outcome of this case could set an important precedent for future demolitions and land clearance operations in Hyderabad.