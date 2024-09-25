Breast Milk Banking Conference to Be Held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city is set to host the largest lactation management and breast milk banking conference on September 28 and 29 at Hotel Marigold, along with additional venues across the city.

Dubbed the 4th International Conference, South Asian LAMBCON 2024, the event will attract around 500 participants, including 20 international delegates from Sri Lanka, Nepal, East Timor, and the Philippines.

The inaugural session on September 28 will be graced by notable figures such as Dr. B.N. Gangadhar, Chairman of the National Medical Commission; R.V. Karnan, Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare and MD of the National Health Mission; Dr. Sridhar Prahlad Ryavanki, Health Specialist at UNICEF Field Office for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana; and Dr. Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse, Chief Field Officer for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

The conference will feature over 30 sessions covering a range of topics, including Basic Lactation Management, Advanced Lactation Management, and Human Milk Banking. Additionally, awards will be presented to four distinguished professionals in recognition of their dedicated service in the field.

The organizers invite the public of Hyderabad and interested delegates from around the world to attend this unique conference. Registrations are now open. For more details, please contact [email protected].