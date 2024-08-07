Breastfeeding Awareness Gets a Boost with Annual Quiz at Golkonda Hotel, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant event celebrating World Breastfeeding Week from August 1st to 7th, several esteemed organisations including Fernandez Hospital, National Neonatology Forum Telangana State (NNF-TS), Indian Academy of Paediatrics Twin Cities Chapter Branch (IAP-TCB), Paediatric Academy of Telangana State (PATS), Paramitha Children’s Hospital, and Sushena Health Foundation, came together to host the Annual Breastfeeding Quiz at the Golkonda Hotel, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from 60 healthcare professionals including paediatricians, neonatologists, nurses, midwives, and lactation counsellors. The quiz aimed to enhance and update knowledge about breastfeeding, focusing on a wide array of topics such as the health benefits for both mothers and children, nutritional information, breastfeeding techniques, and addressing common challenges with effective solutions.

Designed to be both educational and engaging, the quiz encouraged participants to deepen their understanding and advocacy for breastfeeding. The top performers were recognised with awards, fostering a spirit of healthy competition and emphasising the importance of breastfeeding.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tejopratap Oleti, Head, Department of Neonatology, Fernandez Hospital said, “The Annual Breastfeeding Quiz is a testament to our commitment to educate and empower healthcare professionals with the latest knowledge and best practices in breastfeeding. By enhancing our collective understanding, we can better support mothers and ensure the well-being of their children.”

Dr Indrashekar Rao, Senior Advisor for IYCF, lauded the collaborative efforts, stating, “The collective dedication of every stakeholder is pivotal in ensuring the success of this celebration.”

Dr Yadaiah, President NNF, emphasised the far-reaching impact of breastfeeding, saying, “The message of breastfeeding’s significance must resonate in every town and village across Telangana.”

Dr Chakrapani, Chairperson Elect of IAP IYCF, tackled misinformation, stating, “Dispelling myths and misconceptions surrounding breastfeeding is crucial for informed decision-making.”

Dr Sugunakar Reddy, President IAPTCB, commended the healthcare community, stating, “The contributions of health professionals across all hospitals in the state have been instrumental in promoting breastfeeding.”

Dr Himabindu Singh, Joint Secretary at National IAP, lauded the state’s efforts, stating, “Telangana’s excellent work in promoting breastfeeding sets a commendable example for others to follow.”

Dr Srikrishna RSV, Secretary IAP IYCF, expressed gratitude for the widespread participation, stating, “The involvement in CMEs for Nurses, Doctors, Postgraduate students, along with awareness walks and social media talks for the general public, showcases our holistic approach towards breastfeeding advocacy.”

The Annual Breastfeeding Quiz remains a cornerstone of World Breastfeeding Week celebrations, reinforcing the commitment to promoting the health and well-being of mothers and infants through education and support. Telangana stood first in the country for their programmes on Breastfeeding last year. This year, the State has done more events & is likely to bag more awards.