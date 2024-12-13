Broadway musical ‘Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical’ to marks its 300th show in Delhi

Mumbai: The musical show ‘Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical’ will unfold its 300th exhibition in the national capital, Delhi in February after the Mumbai exhibition from January 9 to January 26.

The musical follows the timeless love story of Prince Salim and Anarkali, featuring 12 iconic compositions from the original film.

The show is directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and has captivated audiences with over 275 performances across eight countries since its debut in 2016. The musical will unfold in Mumbai at NMACC from January 9 to January 26, 2025, followed by a show in Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 13.

Talking about the show, Feroz Abbas Khan said, “For our milestone 300th performance, we had to come to Delhi as the audience here has unfailingly showered us with extraordinary warmth and love. What has remained unchanged since the time we started staging the musical is how it not only evokes nostalgia but also renews appreciation across generations for our rich artistic heritage.

The musical play has grown to be more than just a musical entertainer and is now recognised as a cultural landmark and this speaks volumes for the essence of K Asif’s masterpiece, which continues to captivate even after 65 years”.

He further mentioned, “This story magically transcends all barriers to be embraced by a diverse audience across the world. During our most recent season in North America, our flash mob performance at New York’s Times Square went instantly viral and we were overwhelmed by the effusive response of those who just stopped in their tracks to watch and applaud us”.

The show features over 550 exquisite costumes, majestic sets, live singing, and dazzling Kathak choreography, and is celebrated as one of the most extravagant in the history of Indian theatre. It is produced by Deepesh Salgia under the patronage of Shapoorji Pallonji.

Deepesh Salgia says, “When we started this journey, we, at Shapoorji Pallonji, just wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to one of the most masterful achievements of Indian cinema. However, with time, the production has grown to be celebrated as a theatrical masterpiece in its own right.

We have travelled all over the world with this musical and everywhere we go its multilayered story and grand production have captivated audiences and made them laugh, sing and cry. Delhi is one of our favourite cities and we are thrilled to stage our 300th performance for the audience here”.