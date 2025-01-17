Brothers Divide Mosque Over Inheritance Dispute in Turkey, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A distressing incident in Turkey has gone viral, igniting widespread anger and outrage. In the shocking video, three brothers are seen fighting over the inheritance left by their father, which included a vast fortune of 17 billion lira and 5,000 rental properties. In an unexpected turn, the brothers decided to divide a mosque among themselves as part of the inheritance.

The brothers began digging up the mosque’s courtyard, attempting to erect a wall in the middle to separate the property. The mosque, which had spiritual significance and was a source of donations, became the focal point of their dispute. The brothers’ decision to split the mosque was driven by their desire to claim the income it generated.

#Menzil Cemaati'nde kardeşler arasındaki taht, daha doğrusu milyarlarca liralık miras kavgası sürüyor. Kardeşler arasındaki gerilim yine tırmanmış ve jandarma araya girmek zorunda kalmış.



Tarikatın girişine mülk Allah'ndır yazmazlarsa olacağı bu.! pic.twitter.com/pNdOgXToSa — 〽️Metin Smn (@MetinSmn) January 12, 2025

When the video surfaced on social media, users expressed deep sorrow and anger, condemning the greedy sons for their actions. The mosque, which had been linked to a spiritual community, had also served as a place where offerings were collected. The public’s response was one of disbelief at the brothers’ actions, which were seen as an attempt to profit from a sacred space.