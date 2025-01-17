Social MediaMiddle East

Brothers Divide Mosque Over Inheritance Dispute in Turkey, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A shocking video from Turkey shows three brothers fighting over their father's inheritance, even going as far as dividing a mosque. The incident has gone viral, causing public outrage.

Mohammed Zubair17 January 2025 - 00:31
The sons also decided to divide the mosque.

A distressing incident in Turkey has gone viral, igniting widespread anger and outrage. In the shocking video, three brothers are seen fighting over the inheritance left by their father, which included a vast fortune of 17 billion lira and 5,000 rental properties. In an unexpected turn, the brothers decided to divide a mosque among themselves as part of the inheritance.

The brothers began digging up the mosque’s courtyard, attempting to erect a wall in the middle to separate the property. The mosque, which had spiritual significance and was a source of donations, became the focal point of their dispute. The brothers’ decision to split the mosque was driven by their desire to claim the income it generated.

When the video surfaced on social media, users expressed deep sorrow and anger, condemning the greedy sons for their actions. The mosque, which had been linked to a spiritual community, had also served as a place where offerings were collected. The public’s response was one of disbelief at the brothers’ actions, which were seen as an attempt to profit from a sacred space.

