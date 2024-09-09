BRS Condemns HYDRAA Demolitions, Accuses Congress of Bulldozer Politics

Hyderabad: Former MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar has strongly criticized the ongoing demolitions led by HYDRAA, accusing the agency of targeting the poor without legal backing or transparency. He claimed that the demolition drive lacked official procedures and violated High Court orders, as there is no definitive data on the Full Tank Levels (FTLs) of water bodies in Hyderabad.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Kishore Kumar expressed concerns over homes being demolished without prior notice, emphasizing that this could be seen as contempt of court. He referenced the National Green Tribunal’s directive, stating that demolitions should only occur once FTLs are determined and affected families are properly rehabilitated.

Kishore Kumar also accused the Congress, under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, of using HYDRAA as a political tool to raise funds and blackmail opponents ahead of the upcoming elections. He questioned why the homes of certain political figures, like Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, remained untouched by the demolitions.

The former legislator further condemned the Congress for bringing “bulldozer politics” to Telangana. He pointed out the contradiction between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s opposition to such practices in Uttar Pradesh and the actions of the Congress government in Telangana.