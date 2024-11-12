BRS Leader K T Rama Rao Alleges Corruption in AMRUT Tenders During Meeting with Union Minister Khattar

Hyderabad: K T Rama Rao, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), met with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi, presenting a letter alleging corruption in AMRUT scheme tenders, involving Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s family. This meeting took place on Monday, according to BRS sources.

While Rama Rao’s visit to Delhi highlighted alleged irregularities in AMRUT tender allocations, Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has suggested a different motive.



Also Read: Telangana News | The State Government Reshuffles 13 IAS Officers and 8 IFS Officers

He claims that Rao’s visit was an attempt to seek support from “Delhi bigwigs,” as the Telangana government has sought permission from Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to file an FIR against Rao.

The FIR request pertains to alleged irregularities tied to Rao’s previous role as Municipal Administration Minister in organizing the Formula-E race in Hyderabad. Currently an MLA, Rao served as the municipal administration minister in the prior BRS government.