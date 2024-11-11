Telangana News | The State Government Reshuffles 13 IAS Officers and 8 IFS Officers

Hyderabad: In a significant administrative reshuffle, Reshuffles 13 IAS Officers and 8 IFS Officers and shuffled eight IFS officers on Monday. The transfer included prominent figures such as Finance Commission Member Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Excise Commissioner E Sridhar, and several other high-ranking officials. This reshuffle aims to enhance administrative efficiency across departments and bolster governance in various sectors.

Highlights of the Key Transfers in IAS and IFS Officers

The reshuffle impacts several crucial departments, with officials assuming new roles in finance, tourism, rural development, and health services. Below is an overview of the changes:

Smita Sabharwal:

Previously: Finance Commission Member Secretary.

Newly Assigned: Secretary to the Government, Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture Department.

Additional Charge: Continues as Member Secretary, State Finance Commission, and Director of Archaeology.

E Sridhar:

Previously: Commissioner of Prohibition & Excise.

Newly Assigned: Secretary to Government, BC Welfare Department.

Additional Charge: Commissioner of Endowments, replacing Zendage Hanumant Kondiba.

Anita Ramachandran:

Previously: Commissioner, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development.

Newly Assigned: Secretary to Government, Women and Child Development (WCD) & SC Department.

Relieves TK Sreedevi from additional charge of this post.

Ilambarithi K:

Previously: Commissioner of Transport.

Newly Assigned: Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

K Surendra Mohan:

Previously: Secretary to Government, Mines & Geology.

Newly Assigned: Transport Commissioner.

Chevvuru Hari Kiran:

Previously: Awaiting posting.

Newly Assigned: Prohibition & Excise Director.

D Krishna Bhaskar:

Previously: Special Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister, Special Secretary to Government (Finance & Planning).

Newly Assigned: CMD, TRANSCO (relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania).

Additional Charge: Special Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister.

Siva Sankar Lotheti:

Previously: Awaiting posting.

Newly Assigned: CEO, Arogyasri Health Care Trust.

Srijana G:

Previously: Awaiting posting.

Newly Assigned: Director, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR & RD).

Chittem Lakshmi: Newly Assigned: Director, AYUSH.

Relieves Christina Z Chongthu of additional duties. Krishna Aditya S: Previously: Labour Director.

Newly Assigned: Director, Intermediate Education & Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education.

Additional Charge: VC & MD, Telangana Education & Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGWEIDC). Sanjay Kumar: Currently: Principal Secretary, Labour, Employment, Training & Factories (LET&F) Department.

Additional Charge: Commissioner of Labour. Gaurav Uppal: Currently: Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi.

Additional Charge: Secretary to Government (Coordination), General Administration Department.

Priyanka Varghese:

Previously: Chief Conservator of Forests, IT & WP.

Newly Assigned: Chief Conservator of Forests, Charminar Circle.

Sivala Ram Babu:

Previously: Conservator of Forests, STC Circle, Hyderabad.

Newly Assigned: District Forest Officer, Jogulamba Circle, Mahabubnagar.

Additional Charge: Field Director, Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

Sunil S. Hiremath:

Previously: Curator, Nehru Zoological Park.

Newly Assigned: Director, Zoo Parks, Hyderabad.

P Sreenivasa Rao:

Previously: Joint Director of Forests, FCRI, Mulugu.

Newly Assigned: District Forest Officer, Siddipet.

SV Pradeep Kumar Setty:

Previously: Director, Urban Forestry, HMDA, Hyderabad.

Newly Assigned: Deputy Conservator of Forests, STC Circle, Hyderabad.

K Srinivas:

Newly Assigned: Director, Urban Forestry, HMDA, Hyderabad (on deputation basis).

J Vasantha:

Previously: District Forest Officer, Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

Newly Assigned: Curator, Nehru Zoological Park.

Mandadi Naveen Reddy:

Previously: District Forest Officer, Jogulamba Gadwal & Wanaparthy.

Newly Assigned: District Forest Officer, Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

Analysis of the Changes and Their Expected Impact

The recent transfers by the State government indicate an attempt to optimize resources by placing experienced officers in roles that align with their expertise and past performance. This reshuffle is anticipated to address specific needs in each department, such as:

Tourism and Culture: With Smita Sabharwal's appointment as Secretary of Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture, this sector is likely to benefit from her extensive experience in governance and youth-oriented programs.

Health and Welfare: Siva Sankar Lotheti's placement as CEO of Arogyasri Health Care Trust is aimed at strengthening healthcare services for the underprivileged.

: Siva Sankar Lotheti’s placement as CEO of Arogyasri Health Care Trust is aimed at strengthening healthcare services for the underprivileged. Excise and Welfare: Chevvuru Hari Kiran’s appointment as Prohibition & Excise Director is expected to boost efforts in regulating excise activities and managing welfare programs.

Key Takeaways