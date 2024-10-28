BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Slams Congress Over Farmers’ Paddy Procurement Delays

Hyderabad: Rebuking the Congress government over the handling of agrarian and economic issues, BRS working President KT Rama Rao on Monday questioned the neglect of Telangana’s farmers who were facing hurdles due to delayed paddy procurement.

He slammed the State government for making farmers suffer and undergoing trouble due to the State government’s apathy for both Dasara and Diwali festivals.Farmers are awaiting to sell their paddy at purchase centres for the past few days, but the authorities fail to act,” he said, condemning the Congress government’s lack of initiative in speeding up paddy procurement.

He stated that the Congress is only juggling with broken promises and diversion tactics, while taking farmers for granted.He urged the Congress to set aside its “monster games in politics” and prioritise genuine support for farmers instead.

In a series of posts on X, the BRS working president also accused contractors and Congress-affiliated groups of rampant looting of Telangana‘s natural resources.He likened their governance to a kingdom of “Isukasura, Bakasura and Bhasmasura,” referring to mythological demons, for indulging in backdoor deals and exploitation of public resources.“Villages are being pillaged and sand is being hoarded illegally in broad daylight,” he said, calling out dark deals allegedly being struck to hoard sand.

Further, Rama Rao criticised the ‘disastrous economic policies’ that destabilised the State’s growth. “Our ideas created wealth; theirs declining it. Less than 10 months after taking charge, the Congress destroyed the State.

Their decisions have brought State offices to a standstill,” he asserted, citing empty registration offices and a slump in real estate as evidence of poor fiscal management.

Referring to the recent fall in property registrations revenue by 24 per cent between April and October, he stated that the data reveals that the Congress’ miserable rule is tarnishing Telangana’s golden legacy.

The State earned Rs 8,213 crore in seven months, i.e. till October 25, against Rs 8,451 crore revenue from registrations during the corresponding period last year.