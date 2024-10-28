BRS Leader T Harish Rao Denounces Congress’s Vendetta Politics Against KT Rama Rao and Family

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao strongly condemned what he called a politically motivated conspiracy by the Congress government against BRS working President KT Rama Rao and his relatives including his brother-in-law, Raj Pakala.

He accused the government of fabricating a drugs case to tarnish the image of Rama RaoThe BRS leader said the State government’s actions were the peak of vindictive measures aimed at diverting public attention.

He alleged that the government and the Congress party were spreading false information on social media about drug parties at the Janwada farmhouse, knowing well in advance that a family function was taking place at Raj Pakala’s residence. He criticised the government for orchestrating a pre-planned raid on a family function and attempting to portray it as a rave party.

He condemned the attempt to depict a family gathering, which included elderly people, children, and couples, as a drug party and denounced the false claim that Rama Rao and his wife attended the function, when in fact, they had not.Harish Rao, stating that Revanth Reddy‘s government was engaging in political vendetta to damage Rama Rao’s image, urged police and excise officials not to succumb to government pressure and to act with integrity, warning against behavior that could undermine public trust in the system.

The government’s actions were a desperate attempt to divert attention from the growing public discontent against it. He also warned against using family members as pawns in cheap political tactics and called for an end to such practices.“When individuals can’t confront their opponents directly, they often target their families.

The Congress government, unable to face KT Rama Rao and the BRS is resorting to cheap politics. I condemn the vendetta politics and diversion tactics employed by Revanth Reddy’s government, including the illegal arrests of BRS MLAs and Party cadre.

The true face of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat Ka Dukaan’ is completely exposed,” he posted on X.