BRS Party Leaders Visit Sangareddy Jail to Meet Latcharla Farmers for Solidarity

Sangareddy: A delegation of prominent leaders from the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) party visited Sangareddy Jail today to meet with the farmers from Latcharla who have been incarcerated, as part of their ongoing efforts to show solidarity and extend support to the agitating farmers.

The visiting BRS leaders, led by Party Working President Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), were joined by several key figures from the party, including Satya Vathi Rathod, Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Chinta Prabhakar, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Anil Yadav, MLA, Ramavath Ravindra Kumar, former MLA from Devarakonda, and senior party leader Johnson Nayak from the Khanapur constituency.

Meeting with Latcharla Farmers

The delegation’s visit to the jail was aimed at showing support for the Latcharla farmers, who have been protesting for their rights and demands in recent weeks. The BRS leaders assured the farmers and their families of their unwavering support and commitment to their cause. They also expressed their concerns over the ongoing issues faced by farmers in the region, particularly regarding unfair practices and unfulfilled promises.

BRS Leadership’s Stand on Farmers’ Rights

During the meeting, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) emphasized the Telangana government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and their rights. He reaffirmed that the BRS party would continue to fight for the rights of farmers in the state, ensuring that their voices are heard at all levels of governance.

“The farmers’ issues will be addressed with urgency, and we will ensure that justice is served for those who are facing hardships. The BRS party is always committed to the welfare of farmers,” KTR said.

Party Leaders’ Support for Farmer Movements

The delegation’s visit also aimed to strengthen the morale of the Latcharla farmers, who have been raising concerns over agricultural policies, land acquisition, and other socio-economic issues.

Senior BRS leader Johnson Nayak expressed the party’s support, stating, “The BRS is always on the side of farmers and will not tolerate any injustice against them. We will ensure that these farmers get justice.”

Political Solidarity Amidst Tensions

The visit of the BRS leaders comes at a time when tensions have been escalating in the region due to the arrest of the Latcharla farmers. Their incarceration has garnered significant media attention, with growing support from various political leaders and activist groups across Telangana.

As the delegation met with the farmers, they also discussed ways to address their grievances and assured them that efforts would be made to resolve the issues through both political and legal channels.

Conclusion

The visit by Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao and other senior BRS leaders underlines the party’s continued commitment to farmer welfare and its political alignment with grassroots movements. As the situation develops, the BRS party is likely to intensify its efforts to address the concerns of farmers across Telangana.