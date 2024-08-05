BRS seeks legal advice on defecting MLAs

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ramped up its legal efforts by consulting constitutional experts on its moves on disqualification of MLAs who have switched parties, a party leader said on Monday.

Under the leadership of party working president K T Rama Rao (KTR), a group of senior leaders held discussions with prominent lawyers and constitutional experts on Monday, according to a party statement.

Constitutional expert Chetpat Aryama Sundaram informed the party team that the Supreme Court has issued several judgments on party defections, including cases related to Manipur’s Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

He emphasized that the Speaker cannot indefinitely delay decisions on disqualification of MLAs who have switched parties.

KTR criticized the national-level party defections and accused the Congress party of encouraging defections.

Party leaders, including MLAs Harish Rao, Jagadish Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Kota Prabhakar Reddy, and Rajya Sabha member Vaddhiraju Ravichandra, participated in the meeting with constitutional and legal experts.