BRS turns 23, vows to continue fight for people

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Saturday celebrated its 23rd foundation day amid the ongoing campaign for next month’s Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and with a vow to continue its fight for people.

This is the first foundation day of the party after losing power to Congress in Telangana.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao led the party in celebrating the occasion with the hoisting of the party flag at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters.

KTR, as the former minister is popularly known, paid floral tributes to “Telangana thalli” or mother Telangana.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which changed its name to BRS in 2022, was floated by K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in 2001 to revive the movement for statehood to Telangana.

KTR recalled that KCR launched the party for the sake of Telangana despite many odds. He claimed that the Telangana movement under the leadership of KCR became a model for many states and democratic movements.

Stating that the goal of Telangana state was achieved with the cooperation of the people, KTR said the party would always remain indebted to them.

He stated that despite the “conspiracies” by united Andhra forces, KCR ensured that the voice of the Telangana people was heard in all legislative bodies.

“The people of Telangana felt that KCR is the right leader to steer the new state and hence they gave our party the mandate in 2014,” he said.

He claimed that during nine-and-a-half years of its rule, TRS made all the efforts to put Telangana in the top position in the country.

KTR also mentioned that to replicate the progress achieved in Telangana in other parts of the country, the name of the party was changed to BRS, making it a national party.

He said while BRS received huge response in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Odisha, unfortunately the results of the Telangana Assembly elections were disappointing.

He, however, said people know the history of the last two-and-a-half decades that KCR does not leave any task unfinished.

KTR said that the TRS continued its journey without getting overwhelmed by the success or depressed by defeat.

“We will continue to speak out for people and fight for them,” he said.

He called on party leaders and workers to rededicate themselves to the path shown by KCR.