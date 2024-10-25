BRS Urges TGERC to Reject DISCOM Proposals, Asserts Electricity as a Fundamental Right

Hyderabad

Uma Devi25 October 2024 - 17:11
Hyderabad: The BRS called upon the TGERC to reject all the nine proposals made by DISCOMs, emphasizing that electricity should be viewed as a fundamental right and not merely a commodity.

BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy, along with Baji Reddy Goverdhan and Viji Goud, was speaking at a public hearing conducted by the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) at the Nizamabad Collectorate.

The hearing focused on the proposed increase in electricity tariffs. Addressing ERC members, Vemula Prashanth Reddy argued against

