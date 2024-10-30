BRS will get 100 seats if Assembly polls held now: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former minister & Siddipet MLA Harish Rao made it clear that the BRS party would get 100 MLA seats if elections were held in the State now.

He held a chit chat with media persons at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he made it clear that the CM’s post for Revanth Reddy was the alms given by KCR.

“Without KCR, Telangana would not have come. Revanth would not have become the CM. “Revanth should make sure that the Congress party seniors do not grab his chair. Revanth is afraid that his CM’s chair might be snatched by his party leaders.

After five years, the BRS is the only party one that will come to power. It is clear that KCR will become the CM. The Congress has lost thrice in the country. Is the Congress finished,” he asked.

He alleged that CM Revanth had cheated the farmers by not waiving the loan waiver by citing 31 pretexts. He claimed that the Congress high command was not giving permission to Revanth to fill up six ministerial berths in the State cabinet.

“There are no ministers for education, minority and police departments. There is no deputy speaker and chief whip in the State assembly,” he mocked. He also mocked that the CM had become the butt of all jokes in Telangana.