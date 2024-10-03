BRS Women Corporators File Complaint Against Minister Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Minister Konda Surekha’s comments on Tollywood actress Samantha have sparked a significant controversy in both film and political circles. Konda Surekha’s remarks about the divorce between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have drawn widespread criticism. Many individuals, including supporters of Samantha and Nagarjuna, have voiced their disapproval.

Recently, BRS women corporators lodged a complaint at the Banjara Hills police station, protesting against the minister’s behavior. They demanded action against Minister Konda Surekha, accusing her of making statements that disturbed members of society.

Following the backlash, Minister Konda Surekha has retracted her comments. Actress Samantha had already addressed the issue on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “If you’re upset, I take my comments back… Otherwise, don’t think about it.” Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma weighed in on the matter with a series of tweets. RGV questioned whether Konda Surekha had apologized to Samantha, pointing out that Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya were most affected by the insult.