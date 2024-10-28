Brutal Assault on Young Couple: Disturbing Video Sparks Outrage

Jamui, Bihar: A disturbing video circulating on social media has revealed a horrific incident involving a young couple being brutally assaulted by a group of youths in Daulatpur, located in the Town police station area of Jamui district.

The incident, which reportedly occurred about a week ago, has drawn widespread condemnation and raised serious concerns about public safety in the region.

In the video, the couple can be seen sitting and conversing when a group of youths arrives, hurling abuses before launching a violent attack. The group assaulted the young man with bricks while both victims cried for mercy. Despite their pleas and apologies, the attackers continued their brutal assault for an extended period. The couple’s only alleged “offense” was sitting together on a hillside, engaged in conversation.

Reports indicate that the young woman is from the Ujhandi area, while the young man hails from Bodhwan Talab. They were reportedly meeting in a secluded area when their presence was noticed by locals, leading to the violent attack.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that local villagers may have forced the couple into marriage following the assault, although there has been no official confirmation of this claim. Shockingly, local police were unaware of the incident until the video began to circulate online, and as of now, no formal complaint has been filed by the victims.

The incident has sparked outrage among social media users, with many calling for immediate action from authorities to ensure justice for the victims and to address the broader issue of violence against couples in public spaces. Local police are under pressure to investigate the incident thoroughly and to take necessary measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.