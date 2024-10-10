Crime & Accidents

Brutal Murder of Youth in Godavarikhani

In a shocking incident, a young man named Vinay was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants in Yatinclen Colony, Hanuman Nagar, under the Two Town Police Station limits of Godavarikhani.

Fouzia Farhana10 October 2024 - 18:34
Vinay had recently entered into a love marriage, and reports suggest that disputes among local youths may have escalated, leading to the fatal attack. The attackers allegedly stabbed him in broad daylight.

The exact motive behind the murder is still unclear, and further details are awaited. Police have reached the crime scene and are conducting an investigation to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

