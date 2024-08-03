BSNL offers 3 days free service to Wayanad

Thiruvananthpuram: As part of support to the rescue mission in landslide-hit Wayanad and in solidarity with the affected citizens, BSNL is providing free unlimited call and data usage facility for three days to all customers in Wayanad district and Nilambur taluk.

Users will also get 100 free SMS per day. BSNL is also offering free mobile connection to all the affected people in Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages.

The sole mobile tower in Chooralmala belongs to BSNL. Chooralmala and Meppadi mobile towers have been converted to 4G on a war foot basis.

BSNL Principal General Manager Saju George informed that along with 4G spectrum, 700 MHz frequency waves have also been made available in the place.

BSNL has enabled dedicated toll-free numbers for the health department, high-speed internet connections and mobile services for district administration headquarters and relief coordinators.