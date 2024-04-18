Hyderabad

BSNL Offers Online Summer Internship Training for Engineering Students

BSNL Training Centre RTTC, Hyderabad, is commencing online Summer Internship training for Engineering students from 22nd April and 14th May 2024 for ECE/CSE/IT, at Rs. 1000 plus GST per student per week.     

Interested candidates can register at https://tinyurl.com/bsnlinternship.april2024, says a notification of the training centre.

