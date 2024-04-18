Hyderabad
BSNL Offers Online Summer Internship Training for Engineering Students
Hyderabad: BSNL Training Centre RTTC, Hyderabad, is commencing online Summer Internship training for Engineering students from 22nd April and 14th May 2024 for ECE/CSE/IT, at Rs. 1000 plus GST per student per week.
Interested candidates can register at https://tinyurl.com/bsnlinternship.april2024, says a notification of the training centre.