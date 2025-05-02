Watch: Bull Rides Scooter in Bizarre Viral CCTV Clip

Rishikesh: In a strange and hilarious incident captured on CCTV, a bull in Rishikesh stunned locals and netizens alike after it was seen “riding” a scooter parked on the roadside. The unexpected stunt quickly went viral on social media, drawing laughter and disbelief.

Bull Mounts Scooter, Rides Without Accelerator

The viral video, compiled from three different CCTV angles, shows the bull sniffing around a stationary scooter before placing its front legs on it. To everyone’s amazement, the scooty began moving forward—seemingly powered by the bull’s weight and momentum.

Speedy Ride Ends With a Crash

For nearly 10–12 seconds, the bull managed to maintain balance as the scooter sped forward. However, the joyride came to an abrupt end when the scooter crashed into a wall. The bull stumbled but quickly regained composure, walked away unhurt, and shook its tail as if unfazed.

Social Media Explodes With Reactions

The clip has gone viral across platforms, especially on X (formerly Twitter). User @askbhupi shared the video with the caption: “Saw humans stealing scooty, but Rishikesh’s bull turned out to be fond of scooty!” Other humorous comments included: “Check the driving license of Saand Bhai!” and “This bull has lost direction!”

Public Amused, Yet Concerned

While most viewers found the incident comical, some expressed concern over leaving vehicles unsecured on streets. The incident has also reignited discussions on stray animals and their unpredictable behavior in urban areas.

Whether it’s a fluke or a sign of evolving street-smart bulls, one thing is certain—Rishikesh’s scooter-riding bull has become an internet sensation overnight.