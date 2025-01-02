Bus Collides with Trailer on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Over 20 Passengers Injured

Dausa: A major accident occurred early Tuesday morning on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district when a sleeper coach bus collided with a trailer. The crash left over 20 passengers injured, with six reported to be in critical condition.

Details of the Incident

According to Charul Gupta, Deputy Superintendent of Police, the sleeper coach bus was en route from Ujjain to Delhi. At approximately 5:30 a.m., near Lahdi Ka Bas village in Dausa district, the bus collided with a trailer parked on the expressway. The impact caused severe damage to both vehicles and left passengers trapped inside the bus.

Injuries and Medical Aid

Six critically injured passengers were immediately referred to Jaipur for advanced medical care, while the remaining injured passengers are being treated at the district hospital in Dausa. Medical teams and police arrived promptly at the scene to assist in rescue and relief efforts.

Traffic Disruption

The collision caused a significant traffic jam on the expressway. Authorities used cranes to remove the damaged bus and trailer from the road, allowing traffic to resume smoothly after a brief halt. The police are investigating the cause of the accident and whether any traffic violations contributed to the collision.

Safety Measures and Authorities’ Response

The accident underscores the importance of strict safety protocols on highways. Authorities have emphasized the need for regular checks on vehicle fitness and adherence to speed limits, especially on high-speed expressways like Delhi-Mumbai. Local police have assured a thorough investigation to determine the reasons behind the crash.

Appeal to Drivers

Authorities urge drivers to exercise caution, especially during early morning hours when visibility might be low. Adhering to traffic regulations and ensuring adequate rest for drivers can significantly reduce such mishaps.

Key Highlights of the Accident