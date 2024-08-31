By Apologizing for Shivaji statue collapse, PM has acknowledged mistake: Patole

Mumbai: Blaming “corruption” in the construction of the giant statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Rajkot Fort for its collapse, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole on Friday claimed that by apologizing for the incident Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “acknowledged the mistake”.

Taking to the media, Patole demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.



“Recognising the intense feelings of the people, PM Modi has apologized, which implies that he has acknowledged the mistake,” said Patole.



The statue, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4 last year, gave way on Monday. On Friday, Modi apologised to the people of the state for the tragedy.

Taking on the state’s Mahayuti government, Patole said “Despite the shame that Maharashtra faced due to corruption in the construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, the extremely corrupt BJP alliance government felt no remorse”.



“The statue unveiled by the Prime Minister collapsed within eight months. This not only signified the fall of the statue but also the dignity of Maharashtra. Recognisng the intense feelings of the people, Modi has apologised, which implies that he has acknowledged the mistake.”



“However, the Shivaji-worshipping people of Maharashtra will not forget the insult to their deity,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the state government, Patole alleged the statue was hastily installed for unveiling by Prime Minister Modi. “In reality, when erecting a grand statue of a great personality, all aspects need to be thoroughly studied, but the BJP government neglected this,” he said.



He claimed the work was entrusted to an “inexperienced” individual, while the instructions given by the state cultural department regarding the statue were ignored, “resulting in substandard work, leading to the statue’s collapse”.



“Shivaji is our deity and the pride of Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who have tarnished Maharashtra’s pride, should take responsibility and resign, otherwise, the public will ensure they are ousted,” he said.



Responding to Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis’s appeal that the opposition should not politicize the Shivaji Maharaj statue issue, Patole remarked that the BJP has “consistently insulted” Chhatrapati Shivaji, and only used his name for votes.



“The BJP, in its desperation for power, politicises every issue. The country has witnessed the various tactics they employed to topple the MVA government. Hence, before advising others, they should first look at themselves in the mirror,” Patole quipped.