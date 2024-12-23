C V Anand Apologizes for Remarks on Media During Allu Arjun Controversy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C V Anand, issued a public apology on Monday for his controversial remarks about certain sections of the media.

The apology followed an incident during an interaction with journalists on Sunday, where the Commissioner lost his temper while responding to questions related to the Allu Arjun controversy.

In a post shared on his account on X (formerly Twitter), Anand expressed regret over his behavior. “I apologize for losing my cool when asked continuously provoking questions on ongoing investigations and making unnecessary general remarks about national media.

I feel bad that I got provoked; it was wrong, and I should have kept calm. I withdraw my remarks wholeheartedly,” the Commissioner stated.

What Happened During the Interaction?

The controversy arose during an informal press meeting when C V Anand while addressing queries about an ongoing investigation linked to actor Allu Arjun, made strong remarks against the national media. In a widely circulated video, Anand was seen accusing the media of being “bought over” and displaying bias.

“I know national media and how it behaved. All bought over. No shame… Bought over. I am telling you this. Yes, please go ahead,” Anand said in the video before leaving the venue. He further remarked, “That’s my understanding of your behavior (national media),” as he exited the scene.

Also Read | Allu Arjun didn’t leave theatre despite being told about woman’s death: Hyderabad police

Acknowledging Mistakes

On Monday, Anand publicly retracted his comments, acknowledging his inappropriate reaction. He emphasized the importance of maintaining composure, even under provocation, and expressed his regret for any offense caused.

This incident has sparked discussions about the relationship between law enforcement and media professionals, highlighting the challenges faced during high-pressure interactions.

Conclusion

Some have welcomed the Commissioner’s apology as a step toward rebuilding trust with the media. As the investigation into the Allu Arjun controversy progresses, this incident serves as a reminder of the need for professionalism and mutual respect between public officials and the press.

Stay tuned to our site for the latest updates on the Allu Arjun controversy and Hyderabad news.