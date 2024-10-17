Cake Mixing Ceremony Held at Lulu Mall, Hyderabad with Over 25,000 KG of Cake Prepared

Hyderabad: Lulu Mall Hyderabad celebrated its annual Cake Mixing Ceremony on October 17, 2024, marking the beginning of the festive season with a vibrant and traditional event. The ceremony attracted a diverse group of guests, including celebrities and culinary experts.

The event was spearheaded by renowned Chef Sanjay Thumma of VahRehVah fame, alongside Senior Chef Vikram Simha and Power Chef Pranav, with senior officials from Lulu Mall also in attendance.

During the ceremony, Chef Sanjay shared insights into the cake mixing tradition, which dates back to the 17th century. He explained that this event serves as the initial step in creating rich and flavorful fruitcakes, symbolizing togetherness, sharing, and love during the festive season.

Mr. Abdul Khadeer, Regional Director of Lulu Hyderabad, announced that this year, the mall is preparing over 25,000 kg of cake. The process involves carefully selected raw materials, including imported dry fruits, nuts, cherries, and tutti fruity, with the addition of non-alcoholic imported juices for flavor.

In conjunction with the cake mixing ceremony, a food carnival has been launched, offering food enthusiasts a chance to indulge in over 50 varieties of dishes starting at just ₹99. The carnival features participation from more than 30 food brands and will be open to the public from 10 AM to 11 PM until October 20, 2024.