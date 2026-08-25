Calcutta High Court grants interim protection to Abhishek Banerjee in three more FIRs

Kolkata: A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from coercive police action, including arrest, to Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee in three more FIRs registered against him.

With this, Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, now has interim protection in 11 out of 16 FIRs registered against him at different police stations in the state.

Of the three FIRs, in which Calcutta High Court’s single-judge Bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya granted him interim protection, one was registered at Bhabanipur Police Station under Kolkata Police jurisdiction in south Kolkata. The other two were registered at Kalitala and Bishnupur police stations coming under the jurisdiction of Diamond Harbour Police District in South 24 Parganas district.

The interim protection will be in force till November 30.

While granting the interim protection, Justice Bhattacharya’s bench also ruled that the Diamond Harbour MP will have to cooperate with the investigators in these three FIRs.

Justice Bhattacharya also made an observation that there was no need for custodial interrogation in relation to these three FIRs.

As per his ruling, Banerjee will have to appear if summoned by the investigating agency. In that case, the single-judge ruled that the Diamond Harbour MP would have to be informed 48 hours in advance of his appearance. If he does not cooperate with the investigation, the state would draw the attention of the court, Justice Bhattacharya ruled.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for November 23.

Justice Bhattacharya also said in his order that copies of all the FIRs filed against Abhishek Banerjee so far should be given to his counsel.

The court also ruled that Banerjee will not be able to travel abroad without the permission of the court. However, Justice Bhattacharya added that since the Supreme Court has already permitted him to travel abroad for eye treatment, this order will not be an obstacle to that foreign travel.