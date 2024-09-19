Canada Tightens Rules for International Students: Bad News for Indian Students

New Delhi: The Canadian government has announced a reduction in the number of study permits issued to international students, which will particularly affect Indian students. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that the number of study permits will be reduced by 35% this year, with an additional 10% decrease expected next year.

In a statement on Twitter, Trudeau mentioned that immigration is beneficial for Canada’s economy, but when certain individuals exploit the system, the government takes action against them. According to the Immigration Department, Canada issued 509,390 study permits in 2023, and 175,920 in the first seven months of 2024. With the new regulations, the number of study permits in 2025 is expected to drop to 437,000.

We’re granting 35% fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number’s going down by another 10%.



Immigration is an advantage for our economy — but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 18, 2024

Additionally, eligibility for work permits for the spouses of some students and temporary foreign workers will be limited. This move comes as Trudeau’s Liberal government, facing declining public support ahead of next year’s elections, aims to reduce the number of temporary residents, including international students and foreign workers.

Canada is grappling with social issues like a shortage of affordable housing and rising living costs, for which immigrants are often blamed. Canada has been a popular destination for Indian students, with a significant surge in their numbers in recent years. Between 2013 and 2022, there was a massive 260% increase in the number of Indian students studying in Canada.

Given this new policy, Indian students may now have to consider alternative destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, or Australia for their studies.