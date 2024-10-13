Crime & Accidents

Car Engulfed in Flames Rolls Forward on Jaipur-Ajmer Road, No Injuries Reported

A dramatic incident unfolded on the Jaipur-Ajmer Road when a car, driven by a man named Jitender, caught fire unexpectedly. The fire reportedly started after smoke began emitting from the car's air conditioning unit, prompting Jitender to pull over to the side of the road.

Fouzia Farhana13 October 2024 - 16:42
However, within moments, the car was engulfed in flames and continued to roll forward, eventually crashing into a road divider before coming to a stop. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, allowing bystanders and the driver to breathe a sigh of relief.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and the situation has highlighted the importance of vehicle safety checks.

