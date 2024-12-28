Sports

Carrom Association of Telangana Honors 6th World Cup Medal Winners

The event was led by Sri Praveen Kumar, Incharge President of the Carrom Association, along with Shri Madanraj, General Secretary, and Shoban Raj, Organizing Secretary. Their collective efforts ensured the success of the event and the recognition of the players' achievements.

Syed Mubashir28 December 2024 - 22:50
Carrom Association of Telangana Honors 6th World Cup Medal Winners
Carrom Association of Telangana Honors 6th World Cup Medal Winners

Hyderabad: The Carrom Association of Telangana hosted a grand felicitation ceremony to celebrate the achievements of medal winners from the recently concluded 6th World Cup held in the USA. The event, organized at Megacity Hotel, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad, witnessed the participation of senior players, carrom enthusiasts, and distinguished dignitaries.

Medal Winners Honored

  1. K. Srinivas
    • Gold Medals: Singles, Doubles, and Team Events
  2. Sri Aditya
    • Silver Medals: Doubles, Swiss League
    • Gold Medal: Team Event
    • Bronze Medal: Singles
  3. M.A. Hakeem
    • Bronze Medal: Swiss League

In addition, Smt. Apoorva, a former world champion, was honored for her exceptional contributions to the sport of carrom.

Leadership and Organization

The event was led by Sri Praveen Kumar, Incharge President of the Carrom Association, along with Shri Madanraj, General Secretary, and Shoban Raj, Organizing Secretary. Their collective efforts ensured the success of the event and the recognition of the players’ achievements.

Special Guests

The ceremony was graced by Shri Malla Reddy, Secretary of the Telangana Olympic Association, as the Chief Guest. During the program, the officials of the Carrom Association also felicitated the newly elected Secretary of the Telangana Olympic Association.

Encouraging Excellence

This celebratory occasion highlighted the remarkable achievements of Telangana’s carrom players and served as a motivational platform for the entire carrom community. The event not only acknowledged the players’ hard work but also inspired others to aim for excellence in the sport.

Tags
Syed Mubashir28 December 2024 - 22:50

Related Articles

"I Also Believe in Siraj Bhai": Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Heartfelt Nod to Siraj After Century in MCG Test

“I Also Believe in Siraj Bhai”: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Heartfelt Nod to Siraj After 100 in MCG Test

28 December 2024 - 19:14
Shreyanka among nominees for ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Shreyanka among nominees for ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year

28 December 2024 - 18:20
Nitish Reddy Breaks Records with Century on Melbourne Debut

Nitish Reddy Breaks Records with Century on Melbourne Debut

28 December 2024 - 12:15
Nitish Reddy Celebrates Half-Century in Pushpa Style, Video Goes Viral

Nitish Reddy Celebrates Half-Century in Pushpa Style, Video Goes Viral

28 December 2024 - 11:00
Back to top button