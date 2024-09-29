Case Filed in Adilabad for Insulting Telangana CM During Irrigation Survey

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against several individuals in Khanapur, Adilabad, for allegedly insulting Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The Adilabad One Town Police stated that during a survey conducted by officials from the municipality and revenue departments to identify the boundaries of the irrigation tank’s FTL (Full Tank Level) in Khanapur, various sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act were invoked against Gangna and others for their disrespect towards the Chief Minister.

Local residents opposed the survey, claiming they have been residing in the area for nearly 30 years. Following their protests, the officials withdrew from the survey. Municipal Chairman Jogupremender instructed officials during a general body meeting to seek alternative solutions before proceeding with the survey.

In his statement, Adilabad RDO Vinod clarified that the purpose of the survey is to prevent unauthorized encroachments in the tank area in the future. He assured that no houses would be demolished as part of this initiative.