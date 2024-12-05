Case Registered Over Stampede Incident at Pushpa-2 Premiere

HyderabadEntertainment

Chikkadapally police have registered a case regarding the stampede incident that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa-2 at Sandhya Theatre, RTC Crossroads.

Mohammed Yousuf5 December 2024 - 15:28
Chikkadapally police have registered a case regarding the stampede incident that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa-2 at Sandhya Theatre, RTC Crossroads.

The chaotic scenes reportedly broke out as fans gathered in large numbers, leading to overcrowding and panic.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the causes of the incident. Police are also assessing safety measures implemented at the venue to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Also Read: Woman killed; son injured in stampede during ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere in Hyderabad

The incident has raised concerns about crowd management during high-profile film releases.

